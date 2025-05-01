Who is responsible for the freight cost when the terms are FOB destination?
A
The seller
B
Both the buyer and seller equally
C
The shipping company
D
The buyer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'FOB destination': FOB stands for 'Free on Board,' and 'destination' indicates that the seller retains ownership and responsibility for the goods until they reach the buyer's location.
Analyze the freight cost responsibility under FOB destination: Since the seller owns the goods during transit, the seller is responsible for the freight cost.
Compare FOB destination with FOB shipping point: In FOB shipping point, the buyer takes ownership and responsibility for the goods once they leave the seller's premises, including freight costs. This distinction helps clarify the seller's responsibility under FOB destination.
Eliminate incorrect options: The buyer, shipping company, and shared responsibility are not correct under FOB destination terms. The seller is solely responsible for freight costs.
Conclude the explanation: Under FOB destination terms, the seller is responsible for the freight cost because ownership and risk transfer to the buyer only upon delivery at the destination.
