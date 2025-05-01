Under the accrual basis of accounting, revenue is properly recognized when:
A
Cash is received from customers.
B
The related expenses are paid.
C
An invoice is sent to the customer.
D
It is earned, regardless of when cash is received.
Understand the concept of accrual basis accounting: Under the accrual basis of accounting, revenue is recognized when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received. This principle ensures that financial statements reflect the true economic activity of a business during a specific period.
Review the criteria for revenue recognition: Revenue is considered earned when the company has delivered goods or services to the customer and there is a reasonable certainty of payment. This aligns with the revenue recognition principle in accounting.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the accrual basis of accounting. For example, 'Cash is received from customers' refers to cash basis accounting, not accrual basis accounting.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is 'It is earned, regardless of when cash is received.' This reflects the accrual basis principle, where revenue is recognized when the earning process is complete, regardless of the timing of cash flows.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Practice identifying when revenue should be recognized under the accrual basis in different situations, such as when an invoice is sent or when related expenses are paid, to reinforce the concept.
