Credit isn't a wealth-building tool; it's a business that makes money for which of the following parties?
A
Government agencies
B
Borrowers
C
Non-profit organizations
D
Lenders and financial institutions
1
Understand the concept of credit: Credit is a financial arrangement where a borrower receives funds or goods with the promise to repay at a later date, often with interest. It is a tool used by lenders and financial institutions to generate revenue.
Identify the parties involved in credit transactions: The key players are lenders (such as banks and financial institutions), borrowers (individuals or businesses), and sometimes government agencies or non-profit organizations in specific contexts.
Analyze how lenders and financial institutions make money: Lenders charge interest on the borrowed amount, fees for services, and penalties for late payments. These charges are the primary sources of income for lenders.
Evaluate why other parties listed in the question do not primarily profit from credit: Government agencies may regulate credit but do not typically profit from it. Borrowers use credit but do not earn money from it. Non-profit organizations may offer financial education or assistance but are not profit-driven entities.
Conclude that lenders and financial institutions are the correct answer: They are the entities that profit from credit through interest, fees, and penalties, making it a business model for them.
