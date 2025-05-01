Which type of receivable is most likely to arise when a disability policyowner is injured and becomes totally disabled, and the insurance company owes them future benefit payments?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Accrued Receivable
1
Understand the concept of 'Accrued Receivable': This type of receivable arises when revenue or benefits are earned but not yet received in cash. In this case, the insurance company owes future benefit payments to the policyowner who is totally disabled.
Analyze the scenario: The policyowner is injured and becomes totally disabled, which triggers the insurance company’s obligation to pay future benefits under the disability policy.
Identify why 'Accrued Receivable' is the correct classification: The future benefit payments owed by the insurance company represent an obligation that has been incurred but not yet paid. This aligns with the definition of accrued receivables.
Compare with other options: 'Interest Receivable' refers to interest earned but not yet received, which is unrelated to this scenario. 'Accounts Receivable' typically involves amounts due from customers for goods or services provided, and 'Notes Receivable' involves formal written promises to pay a specific amount. Neither fits the context of future benefit payments owed by an insurance company.
Conclude that 'Accrued Receivable' is the most appropriate type of receivable for this situation, as it reflects the insurance company’s obligation to pay benefits that have been earned but not yet received by the policyowner.
