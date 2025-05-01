Which type of receivable is most likely associated with situations where lenders do not check a person's likelihood to repay before accepting a credit agreement?
A
Notes receivable
B
Credit card receivables
C
Accounts receivable
D
Nontrade receivables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of receivables listed in the problem: Notes receivable, Credit card receivables, Accounts receivable, and Nontrade receivables.
Notes receivable typically involve formal agreements where repayment terms are clearly defined, often including interest. These are usually associated with a higher level of scrutiny regarding the borrower's ability to repay.
Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are generally tied to business transactions and may involve some level of creditworthiness assessment.
Nontrade receivables refer to receivables not related to the primary operations of a business, such as loans to employees or advances. These are often specific and may involve informal agreements.
Credit card receivables are associated with situations where lenders (credit card companies) often approve credit agreements without thoroughly checking the borrower's likelihood to repay. This is due to the widespread use of credit cards and the reliance on interest rates and fees to mitigate risk.
