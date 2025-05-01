Which of the following lists the four main sections of a typical multi-step income statement in the correct order?
A
Sales, Cost of Goods Sold, Gross Profit, Retained Earnings
B
Operating Revenues, Operating Expenses, Non-operating Items, Net Income
C
Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Net Income
D
Revenues, Expenses, Dividends, Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement. A multi-step income statement is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Step 2: Identify the correct sections of a multi-step income statement. The typical sections include Operating Revenues, Operating Expenses, Non-operating Items, and Net Income. These sections are organized to show the progression from core business activities to overall profitability.
Step 3: Clarify the purpose of each section: Operating Revenues represent income from primary business activities, Operating Expenses include costs directly related to generating revenue, Non-operating Items cover gains or losses from activities outside the core business, and Net Income is the final profit after all expenses and revenues are accounted for.
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the problem. Evaluate each list to determine which one matches the correct order of sections in a multi-step income statement. For example, 'Operating Revenues, Operating Expenses, Non-operating Items, Net Income' aligns with the standard format.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that lists the sections in the proper order, ensuring it reflects the structure of a multi-step income statement as described in Step 2.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian