the changes in owner's equity for a business over a period
B
the cash inflows and outflows for a business during a period
C
an individual's income and expenses over a period of time
D
an individual's assets, liabilities, and net worth at a specific point in time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a personal balance sheet: It is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of an individual's financial position at a specific point in time.
Identify the key components of a personal balance sheet: These include assets (what the individual owns), liabilities (what the individual owes), and net worth (the difference between assets and liabilities).
Clarify the distinction between a personal balance sheet and other financial statements: Unlike income statements or cash flow statements, a personal balance sheet does not report income, expenses, or cash flows over a period of time. It focuses on the financial position at a single point in time.
Relate the definition to the correct answer: The correct answer is 'an individual's assets, liabilities, and net worth at a specific point in time,' as this aligns with the purpose and structure of a personal balance sheet.
Review the importance of a personal balance sheet: It helps individuals understand their financial health, make informed decisions, and plan for future financial goals by analyzing their assets, liabilities, and net worth.
