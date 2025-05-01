A classified balance sheet differs from an unclassified balance sheet in that:
A
It is prepared using cash-basis accounting only.
B
It only reports total assets and total liabilities without any breakdown.
C
It organizes assets and liabilities into current and non-current categories.
D
It excludes owner's equity from the statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into specific categories to provide more detailed financial information.
Recognize the key difference: Unlike an unclassified balance sheet, a classified balance sheet separates assets and liabilities into current and non-current categories. Current items are expected to be used or settled within one year, while non-current items extend beyond one year.
Clarify the incorrect options: A classified balance sheet is not limited to cash-basis accounting; it can be prepared using accrual accounting. It also includes owner's equity and provides detailed breakdowns rather than just totals.
Focus on the correct answer: The defining feature of a classified balance sheet is its organization of assets and liabilities into current and non-current categories, which enhances the clarity and usability of the financial information.
Apply this understanding: When analyzing or preparing a classified balance sheet, ensure proper categorization of items to reflect their liquidity or long-term nature, aiding stakeholders in decision-making.
