Which of the following terms refers to a benchmark used in measuring performance in accounting?
A
Ledger
B
Standard
C
Voucher
D
Journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for a term that refers to a benchmark used in measuring performance in accounting.
Review the options provided: Ledger, Standard, Voucher, and Journal. Each term has a specific meaning in accounting.
Define each term: A 'Ledger' is a book or collection of accounts where transactions are recorded. A 'Voucher' is a document that serves as evidence for a transaction. A 'Journal' is a record of transactions in chronological order. A 'Standard' refers to a benchmark or guideline used to measure performance or ensure consistency in accounting practices.
Identify the correct term: Based on the definitions, the term 'Standard' aligns with the concept of a benchmark used in measuring performance.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Standard' because it represents a benchmark or guideline in accounting, which is used to measure and compare performance.
