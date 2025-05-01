A company must have a ____ account before it can create ads on Snapchat.
A
personal
B
joint
C
savings
D
business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the type of account a company needs to create ads on Snapchat. This relates to the classification of accounts in business operations.
Recognize that companies typically use business accounts for professional activities, including advertising, as these accounts are designed to handle transactions and activities related to the company's operations.
Differentiate between the account types provided: Personal accounts are for individual use, joint accounts are shared between two or more individuals, and savings accounts are primarily for storing funds and earning interest. None of these are suitable for business advertising purposes.
Conclude that a business account is the appropriate choice because it aligns with the company's need to manage advertising expenses and other professional transactions.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Whenever a company engages in professional activities like advertising, partnerships, or vendor payments, a business account is typically required to ensure proper financial management and compliance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian