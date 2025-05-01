Which of the following transactions constitutes an accrual adjustment involving a revenue account?
A
Services have been performed but not yet billed to clients at the end of the period.
B
Cash is received in advance from customers for services to be performed in the future.
C
Supplies are purchased on account for future use.
D
A customer pays for services at the time the services are performed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrual adjustments: Accrual adjustments are made to recognize revenues or expenses in the period they are incurred, regardless of when cash is received or paid.
Focus on the revenue account: An accrual adjustment involving a revenue account occurs when revenue has been earned but not yet recorded in the accounting system.
Analyze the first option: 'Services have been performed but not yet billed to clients at the end of the period.' This describes a situation where revenue has been earned but not yet recorded, requiring an accrual adjustment to recognize the revenue.
Evaluate the second option: 'Cash is received in advance from customers for services to be performed in the future.' This is a deferral adjustment, not an accrual, as revenue is recognized later when the services are performed.
Review the remaining options: 'Supplies are purchased on account for future use' relates to an asset account, not a revenue account, and 'A customer pays for services at the time the services are performed' does not require an adjustment since revenue is recognized immediately.
