Which of the following is an example of an accrued revenue?
A
Wages owed to employees but not yet paid
B
Interest earned but not yet received at the end of the period
C
Rent collected in advance from tenants
D
Supplies purchased on account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenue: Accrued revenue refers to income that has been earned but not yet received in cash or recorded in the books by the end of the accounting period. It is recognized as revenue in the current period because the earning process is complete.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it fits the definition of accrued revenue.
Option 1: 'Wages owed to employees but not yet paid' - This is an example of an accrued expense, not accrued revenue, because it represents an obligation to pay employees for work already performed.
Option 2: 'Interest earned but not yet received at the end of the period' - This fits the definition of accrued revenue because the interest has been earned but not yet received in cash.
Option 3: 'Rent collected in advance from tenants' - This is an example of unearned revenue, not accrued revenue, because the cash has been received in advance for services to be provided in the future. Option 4: 'Supplies purchased on account' - This is an example of an accrued liability, not accrued revenue, as it represents an obligation to pay for supplies already received.
