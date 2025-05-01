Which of the following is a true statement about the use of a promissory note?
A
A promissory note is classified as an account receivable.
B
A promissory note is a written promise to pay a specified amount of money at a future date.
C
A promissory note does not require the payment of interest.
D
A promissory note is only used for recording cash sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a promissory note: A promissory note is a financial instrument that represents a written promise by one party (the maker) to pay a specified amount of money to another party (the payee) at a future date. It is not classified as an account receivable but rather as a note receivable when held by the payee.
Evaluate the first statement: 'A promissory note is classified as an account receivable.' This is incorrect because a promissory note is recorded as a note receivable, not an account receivable, in the books of the payee.
Evaluate the second statement: 'A promissory note is a written promise to pay a specified amount of money at a future date.' This is correct because it accurately describes the nature of a promissory note.
Evaluate the third statement: 'A promissory note does not require the payment of interest.' This is incorrect because most promissory notes include an interest component, which compensates the payee for the time value of money.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'A promissory note is only used for recording cash sales.' This is incorrect because promissory notes can be used in various transactions, including credit sales, loans, and other financial agreements, not just cash sales.
