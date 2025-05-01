Which of the following is one way a lender can collect on a debt when the borrower defaults?
A
Ignore the default and write off the debt immediately
B
Increase the interest rate retroactively
C
Convert the debt into equity without consent
D
Seize collateral pledged by the borrower
1
Understand the concept of collateral: Collateral is an asset pledged by the borrower to secure a loan. If the borrower defaults, the lender has the right to seize the collateral to recover the debt.
Review the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine its validity and alignment with standard financial practices.
Option 1: 'Ignore the default and write off the debt immediately' - This is not a standard practice as lenders aim to recover their funds rather than immediately writing off the debt.
Option 2: 'Increase the interest rate retroactively' - Retroactively increasing the interest rate is not legally permissible and does not help recover the debt.
Option 3: 'Convert the debt into equity without consent' - Converting debt into equity requires mutual agreement between the lender and borrower. Without consent, this action is not valid. The correct option is 'Seize collateral pledged by the borrower,' as it is a standard method for lenders to recover funds when a borrower defaults.
