Which financial statement reports the dividends declared during the current accounting period?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Balance Sheet
C
Income Statement
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows reports cash inflows and outflows, the Balance Sheet shows the financial position at a specific point in time, and the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period. The Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in retained earnings, including dividends declared.
Recognize that dividends declared reduce retained earnings. Dividends are distributions of earnings to shareholders and are not considered expenses, so they do not appear on the Income Statement.
Learn that the Statement of Retained Earnings starts with the beginning retained earnings balance, adds net income (or subtracts net loss), and subtracts dividends declared to arrive at the ending retained earnings balance.
Identify that dividends declared during the current accounting period are specifically reported in the Statement of Retained Earnings because they directly affect the retained earnings account.
Conclude that the correct financial statement to report dividends declared during the current accounting period is the Statement of Retained Earnings, as it tracks changes in retained earnings, including the impact of dividends.
