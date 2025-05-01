According to research on business organization, how much more likely is it for a business to launch if the founder creates a business plan?
A
About twice as likely
B
No more likely
C
About half as likely
D
About five times as likely
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting or science. As the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a relevant Financial Accounting question for guidance.
