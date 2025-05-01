Which of the following is a primary impact of incorporating a business?
A
The business is required to pay personal income tax instead of corporate tax.
B
The business cannot raise capital by issuing shares.
C
The business becomes a separate legal entity from its owners.
D
The owners have unlimited liability for business debts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of incorporation: Incorporating a business means forming a corporation, which is a legal entity separate from its owners. This separation has significant implications for liability, taxation, and capital raising.
Clarify the tax implications: When a business is incorporated, it pays corporate taxes on its profits rather than personal income tax. This is because the corporation is treated as a separate legal entity.
Examine the ability to raise capital: Incorporated businesses can raise capital by issuing shares to investors, which is a key advantage of incorporation. This is not possible for unincorporated businesses like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Analyze liability: Incorporation limits the liability of the owners (shareholders). Owners are not personally responsible for the debts of the corporation; their liability is limited to their investment in the company.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the above points, the primary impact of incorporating a business is that it becomes a separate legal entity from its owners, which is the correct answer provided in the problem.
