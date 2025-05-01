Which of the following is a key characteristic of a partnership?
A
Liability of owners is always limited to their investment.
B
Shares of ownership are traded on public stock exchanges.
C
The business is taxed as a separate legal entity from its owners.
D
Ownership is shared by two or more individuals who co-manage the business.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a type of business structure where two or more individuals share ownership and responsibilities for managing the business.
Clarify the liability aspect: Unlike corporations, partnerships typically do not offer limited liability to their owners. Partners are personally liable for the debts and obligations of the business.
Examine the trading of ownership: Shares of ownership in a partnership are not publicly traded on stock exchanges, which is a characteristic of corporations, not partnerships.
Analyze taxation: Partnerships are not taxed as separate legal entities. Instead, profits and losses are passed through to the partners, who report them on their individual tax returns.
Identify the correct characteristic: The defining feature of a partnership is that ownership is shared by two or more individuals who co-manage the business, making decisions collectively and sharing profits and losses.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian