Which of the following is a main advantage of organizing a firm as a corporation?
A
Ownership is difficult to transfer
B
Limited liability for shareholders
C
Profits are taxed only once at the individual level
D
The corporation dissolves automatically upon the death of an owner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners, providing certain advantages and disadvantages compared to other business structures like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Review the key characteristics of corporations: Corporations offer limited liability to shareholders, meaning the personal assets of shareholders are protected from the corporation's debts and legal obligations. This is a significant advantage.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the advantages of a corporation. For example, 'Ownership is difficult to transfer' is incorrect because corporations typically allow easy transfer of ownership through the sale of shares.
Focus on 'Limited liability for shareholders': This is a primary advantage of corporations, as it protects shareholders from being personally liable for the company's debts beyond their investment in shares.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Profits are taxed only once at the individual level' is incorrect because corporations face double taxation (profits are taxed at the corporate level and dividends at the individual level). 'The corporation dissolves automatically upon the death of an owner' is also incorrect because corporations have perpetual existence, meaning they do not dissolve upon an owner's death.
