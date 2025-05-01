Which of the following is one of the five components of internal controls as defined by COSO?
A
Foreign Key Management
B
Inventory Valuation
C
Control Environment
D
Financial Statement Preparation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the five components of internal controls as defined by COSO (Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission). Internal controls are processes designed to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and the effectiveness and efficiency of operations.
Learn the five components of internal controls according to COSO: These are Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities. Each component plays a critical role in establishing a robust internal control system.
Focus on the term 'Control Environment': The Control Environment is the foundation of the internal control system. It includes the organization's ethical values, integrity, governance structure, and the tone set by management. It influences the overall attitude and awareness of internal controls within the organization.
Eliminate incorrect options: Foreign Key Management and Inventory Valuation are not components of internal controls as defined by COSO. These terms are related to database management and inventory accounting, respectively. Financial Statement Preparation is also not a COSO component; it is an outcome of effective internal controls.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the COSO framework, the correct answer is 'Control Environment,' as it is one of the five components of internal controls.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian