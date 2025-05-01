Which of the following is commonly included as a monitoring control within the five components of internal controls?
A
Segregation of duties among employees
B
Physical safeguarding of assets
C
Establishing a code of conduct for employees
D
Regular internal audits of financial processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, promote accountability, and prevent fraud.
Learn about the five components of internal controls: These include Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities. Monitoring Activities involve assessing the effectiveness of internal controls over time.
Identify the role of monitoring controls: Monitoring controls are designed to ensure that internal controls are functioning as intended. This includes regular evaluations, reviews, and audits to detect and correct deficiencies.
Analyze the options provided: Segregation of duties, physical safeguarding of assets, and establishing a code of conduct are examples of control activities, not monitoring controls. Regular internal audits, however, are a key example of monitoring controls as they assess the effectiveness of financial processes.
Conclude that regular internal audits of financial processes are commonly included as a monitoring control within the five components of internal controls.
