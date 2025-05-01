Which of the following is NOT an example of a common control activity within an organization's internal control system?
A
Segregation of duties
B
Physical controls over assets
C
Monitoring of controls
D
Authorization of transactions
1
Understand the concept of internal control activities: Internal control activities are policies and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and the safeguarding of assets.
Review examples of common control activities: Common control activities include segregation of duties, physical controls over assets, and authorization of transactions. These are designed to prevent errors and fraud.
Analyze the provided options: Segregation of duties involves dividing responsibilities among different individuals to reduce the risk of error or fraud. Physical controls over assets involve securing physical assets, such as locks or security systems. Authorization of transactions ensures that only approved transactions are executed.
Understand the concept of monitoring of controls: Monitoring of controls is a separate component of an internal control system, focused on assessing the effectiveness of control activities over time. It is not classified as a control activity itself but rather as a process to evaluate the system.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definitions and examples, monitoring of controls is NOT an example of a common control activity within an organization's internal control system.
