Corinne receives a payment from a customer for a previous sale made on account. Which journal entry should she record?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable
B
Debit Cash; Credit Sales Revenue
C
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Cash
D
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the transaction: Corinne is receiving a payment from a customer for a previous sale made on account. This means the customer is paying off their outstanding balance, which was recorded as Accounts Receivable when the sale was made.
Identify the accounts involved: The payment increases Corinne's cash balance, so the Cash account will be debited. The Accounts Receivable account will be credited to reduce the outstanding balance owed by the customer.
Recall the accounting principle: Debits increase asset accounts (like Cash), and credits decrease asset accounts (like Accounts Receivable). This aligns with the nature of the transaction.
Construct the journal entry: Debit the Cash account to reflect the increase in cash received. Credit the Accounts Receivable account to show the reduction in the amount owed by the customer.
Verify the journal entry: Ensure the debit and credit amounts are equal, maintaining the balance in the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity).
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian