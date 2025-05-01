Which of the following best describes a legal entity with authority to manage the assets of a person or group?
A
Partnership
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Trust
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a legal entity: A legal entity is an organization or structure that has legal rights and responsibilities, such as entering into contracts, owning assets, and being subject to taxation.
Define the term 'Trust': A trust is a legal entity created to manage assets for the benefit of another person or group. It involves a trustee who holds and manages the assets according to the terms of the trust agreement.
Compare the options provided: Partnership and sole proprietorship are business structures where individuals manage their own assets, while a corporation is a separate legal entity primarily designed for business operations. None of these options specifically focus on managing assets for others.
Identify the correct answer: A trust is the best description of a legal entity with authority to manage the assets of a person or group, as its primary purpose is asset management for beneficiaries.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and comparisons, the correct answer is 'Trust,' as it aligns with the description provided in the question.
