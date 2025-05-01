Two doctors who join forces in business typically form which type of business organization?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Partnership
C
Corporation
D
Limited liability company (LLC)
1
Understand the types of business organizations listed in the problem: Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Corporation, and Limited Liability Company (LLC).
Review the characteristics of each type of business organization: Sole proprietorship involves a single owner, Partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership, Corporation is a separate legal entity owned by shareholders, and LLC combines features of partnerships and corporations with limited liability protection.
Consider the scenario described in the problem: Two doctors joining forces in business. This implies shared ownership and decision-making, which aligns with the definition of a Partnership.
Eliminate options that do not fit the scenario: Sole proprietorship is not applicable because it involves only one owner, Corporation is typically for larger businesses with shareholders, and LLC is a hybrid structure that may not be the default choice for two individuals starting a business.
Conclude that the most appropriate type of business organization for two doctors joining forces is a Partnership, based on the shared ownership and collaboration described.
