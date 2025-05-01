When a business becomes incorporated, which type of risk is most directly reduced for its owners?
A
Market risk
B
Personal liability risk
C
Currency exchange risk
D
Interest rate risk
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of incorporation: When a business becomes incorporated, it becomes a separate legal entity from its owners. This means the business itself is responsible for its debts and obligations, not the individual owners.
Identify the types of risks listed in the problem: Market risk, personal liability risk, currency exchange risk, and interest rate risk. Each of these risks affects businesses differently.
Focus on personal liability risk: Incorporation directly reduces personal liability risk because the owners' personal assets are protected from business debts and legal claims. This is one of the primary benefits of incorporation.
Compare the other risks: Market risk, currency exchange risk, and interest rate risk are external risks that are not directly affected by the incorporation process. These risks are related to economic factors and business operations rather than the legal structure of the business.
Conclude that incorporation most directly reduces personal liability risk for the owners, as it separates their personal finances from the business's financial obligations.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian