Which type of business organization is primarily involved in developing products for distribution from raw goods?
A
Non-profit organization
B
Merchandising business
C
Manufacturing business
D
Service business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of business organizations: Non-profit organizations focus on social causes rather than profit, merchandising businesses buy and sell finished goods, service businesses provide intangible services, and manufacturing businesses transform raw materials into finished products.
Identify the key activity described in the problem: Developing products for distribution from raw goods. This involves converting raw materials into finished goods, which is a characteristic of manufacturing businesses.
Compare the activity to the definitions of each business type: Non-profit organizations do not focus on product development, merchandising businesses do not manufacture goods, and service businesses do not deal with physical goods production.
Recognize that manufacturing businesses are primarily involved in the production process, taking raw materials and converting them into finished goods for distribution.
Conclude that the correct type of business organization for the described activity is a manufacturing business, as it aligns with the definition provided.
