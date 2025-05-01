Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'Revenues are decreases in assets resulting from the purchase of inventory' is incorrect because purchasing inventory is an expense, not revenue. Similarly, 'Revenues are outflows of cash resulting from the payment of dividends to shareholders' is incorrect because dividend payments are distributions, not revenue. Lastly, 'Revenues are increases in liabilities due to borrowing funds from creditors' is incorrect because borrowing funds creates liabilities, not revenue.