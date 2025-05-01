Which of the following best describes the definition of expenses in financial accounting?
Expenses are increases in assets resulting from the sale of goods or services.
Expenses are decreases in economic benefits during the accounting period in the form of outflows or depletions of assets or incurrences of liabilities that result in decreases in equity, other than those relating to distributions to owners.
Expenses are increases in equity from investments by owners.
Expenses are cash payments made to suppliers only.
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of 'expenses' in financial accounting. Expenses are defined as decreases in economic benefits during the accounting period, which occur in the form of outflows or depletions of assets or incurrences of liabilities.
Step 2: Recognize that expenses result in a decrease in equity, but they are distinct from distributions to owners. Distributions to owners, such as dividends, are not classified as expenses.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their definitions. For example, 'Expenses are increases in assets resulting from the sale of goods or services' is incorrect because increases in assets are typically associated with revenues, not expenses.
Step 4: Similarly, 'Expenses are increases in equity from investments by owners' is incorrect because investments by owners are classified as contributions to equity, not expenses.
Step 5: Finally, 'Expenses are cash payments made to suppliers only' is incorrect because expenses are not limited to cash payments; they can also include non-cash transactions such as depreciation or accrued liabilities.
