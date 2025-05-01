Which of the following expenditures should be recorded as an expense under the expense recognition principle?
A
Purchase of equipment expected to last five years
B
Prepayment of rent for the next six months
C
Payment of monthly utility bills for the current period
D
Acquisition of inventory not yet sold
1
Understand the expense recognition principle: This principle states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate. If an expenditure does not directly contribute to current period revenue, it is typically recorded as an asset rather than an expense.
Analyze the purchase of equipment expected to last five years: Equipment is a long-term asset and its cost is allocated over its useful life through depreciation. Therefore, it is not recorded as an expense immediately but as an asset.
Evaluate the prepayment of rent for the next six months: Prepaid rent is considered an asset because it provides future economic benefits. It is expensed gradually as the rent period progresses.
Consider the payment of monthly utility bills for the current period: Utility bills for the current period directly contribute to the operations of the business during this period. Hence, they are recorded as an expense under the expense recognition principle.
Review the acquisition of inventory not yet sold: Inventory is recorded as an asset because it has not yet been sold to generate revenue. It is expensed as 'Cost of Goods Sold' only when the inventory is sold.
