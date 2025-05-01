Mr. Torres has a small savings account at a local bank. From the perspective of the bank, which type of receivable does this account represent?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Notes Receivable
C
None; it is a liability, not a receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company or entity, typically representing claims for money, goods, or services provided. Examples include accounts receivable, notes receivable, and interest receivable.
Analyze the relationship between Mr. Torres and the bank: Mr. Torres has a savings account at the bank, meaning he has deposited money into the bank. The bank holds this money as a liability because it owes Mr. Torres the deposited amount.
Differentiate between receivables and liabilities: Receivables are assets for the entity that expects to receive payment, while liabilities are obligations to pay or return money. In this case, the bank has an obligation to return Mr. Torres's savings, making it a liability.
Evaluate the options provided: Interest receivable, notes receivable, and accounts receivable are all types of receivables, which represent amounts owed to the bank. However, Mr. Torres's savings account does not fit into any of these categories because it is not money owed to the bank but rather money owed by the bank to Mr. Torres.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'None; it is a liability, not a receivable,' because the savings account represents an obligation for the bank to return the deposited funds to Mr. Torres.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian