Which type of receivable is created when a check that a bank refuses to pay is returned to the company?
A
A nontrade receivable
B
A dishonored note receivable
C
A non-sufficient funds (NSF) check receivable
D
An accounts payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are typically classified as accounts receivable (from sales transactions) or other types of receivables.
Identify the scenario described in the problem: A check that a bank refuses to pay is returned to the company. This situation occurs when the payer's bank account does not have sufficient funds to cover the check amount.
Learn the term 'non-sufficient funds (NSF) check': An NSF check is a check that cannot be processed due to insufficient funds in the payer's account. When this happens, the company records the amount as a receivable until the payer resolves the issue.
Classify the type of receivable: An NSF check receivable is not related to trade transactions (sales of goods or services). Therefore, it is categorized as a nontrade receivable, which includes amounts owed to the company outside of its primary business operations.
Connect the correct answer to the concept: The correct answer is 'A non-sufficient funds (NSF) check receivable,' as it specifically refers to the receivable created when a check is returned due to insufficient funds.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian