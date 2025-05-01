In the context of financial accounting, who is typically responsible for providing the title insurance company with an affidavit of title during a real estate transaction?
A
The real estate agent
B
The seller of the property
C
The buyer of the property
D
The mortgage lender
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an affidavit of title: An affidavit of title is a legal document provided during a real estate transaction that confirms the seller's ownership of the property and states that there are no liens, encumbrances, or legal issues affecting the title.
Identify the role of the seller in a real estate transaction: The seller is the party who owns the property and is transferring ownership to the buyer. As part of this process, the seller must provide assurances about the property's title.
Recognize the purpose of the affidavit of title: The affidavit of title is typically required by the title insurance company to ensure that the title is clear and free of issues before issuing title insurance to the buyer or lender.
Determine who provides the affidavit of title: Since the seller is the one transferring ownership, they are responsible for providing the affidavit of title to the title insurance company.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, the seller of the property is typically responsible for providing the affidavit of title during a real estate transaction.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian