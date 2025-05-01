Which of the following is one of the three key elements of record keeping in accounting?
A
Depreciation
B
Amortization
C
Classification
D
Consolidation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of record keeping in accounting: Record keeping involves systematically recording, classifying, and summarizing financial transactions to ensure accurate financial reporting.
Identify the three key elements of record keeping: These are typically recording, classification, and summarization. Each plays a distinct role in organizing financial data.
Focus on classification: Classification refers to organizing recorded transactions into categories or accounts, such as assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses, to facilitate analysis and reporting.
Compare classification with other terms provided: Depreciation and amortization are methods of allocating costs over time, while consolidation refers to combining financial statements of entities. These are not part of the core record-keeping elements.
Conclude that classification is one of the three key elements of record keeping in accounting, as it directly relates to organizing financial data for effective reporting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian