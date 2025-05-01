For which of the following audit tests would an auditor most likely use attribute sampling?
A
Testing whether purchase orders are properly authorized
B
Calculating the allowance for doubtful accounts
C
Estimating the total dollar amount of inventory
D
Determining the fair value of investment securities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attribute sampling: Attribute sampling is a statistical sampling method used to test whether a specific control or attribute is present or functioning as intended. It is commonly used in compliance testing, such as verifying whether procedures or controls are being followed.
Identify the nature of each audit test in the options provided: Attribute sampling is most applicable to tests that involve yes/no or pass/fail criteria, such as verifying whether a control (e.g., authorization of purchase orders) is in place. Other options, such as calculating allowances or estimating dollar amounts, involve substantive testing rather than attribute sampling.
Analyze the first option: Testing whether purchase orders are properly authorized involves checking whether a control (authorization) is present. This is a yes/no question, making it suitable for attribute sampling.
Analyze the other options: Calculating the allowance for doubtful accounts, estimating the total dollar amount of inventory, and determining the fair value of investment securities involve quantitative measurements and estimations. These require substantive testing, not attribute sampling.
Conclude that the most appropriate audit test for attribute sampling is 'Testing whether purchase orders are properly authorized,' as it involves verifying the presence of a control through a yes/no evaluation.
