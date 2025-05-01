Which of the following is NOT addressed by a business continuity plan?
A
Strategies for maintaining critical business operations during disruptions
B
Guidelines for employee safety and evacuation
C
Procedures for restoring IT systems after a disaster
D
Methods for maximizing investment returns
1
Understand the concept of a business continuity plan: A business continuity plan (BCP) is a strategy designed to ensure that critical business functions can continue during and after a disruption. It typically includes procedures for maintaining operations, restoring systems, and ensuring employee safety.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential component of a business continuity plan. Evaluate whether each aligns with the purpose of a BCP.
Option 1: 'Strategies for maintaining critical business operations during disruptions' - This is a core element of a BCP, as it focuses on ensuring the continuity of essential functions.
Option 2: 'Guidelines for employee safety and evacuation' - Employee safety is a critical aspect of a BCP, as protecting personnel during emergencies is essential.
Option 3: 'Procedures for restoring IT systems after a disaster' - IT system recovery is a common focus in BCPs, as technology is often vital for business operations. Option 4: 'Methods for maximizing investment returns' - This is unrelated to the purpose of a BCP, as it pertains to financial strategy rather than operational continuity.
