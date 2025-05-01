Which of the following best describes the two key questions an operations manager should consider during the inspection process?
A
How to reduce costs and increase sales?
B
What to inspect and when to inspect?
C
Who should be promoted and who should be terminated?
D
Which suppliers to choose and how to negotiate contracts?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of an operations manager in the inspection process, which involves ensuring quality and efficiency in operations.
Recognize that the inspection process focuses on maintaining standards and identifying deviations from expected outcomes.
Identify the two key questions relevant to the inspection process: 'What to inspect?' and 'When to inspect?'. These questions help determine the scope and timing of inspections to ensure quality control.
Clarify that 'What to inspect?' refers to identifying the specific items, processes, or outputs that need evaluation to ensure they meet predefined standards.
Explain that 'When to inspect?' involves determining the appropriate timing for inspections, such as before production, during production, or after production, to optimize quality and minimize costs.
