Which of the following could be considered both a long-term goal and a financial goal?
A
Saving for retirement
B
Completing a daily sales report
C
Paying this month's utility bill
D
Balancing a checkbook at the end of the week
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of long-term goals: These are objectives that are planned to be achieved over an extended period, typically years or decades. Financial goals are specific monetary objectives that align with personal or business financial planning.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine if it fits the criteria of both a long-term goal and a financial goal.
Option 1: 'Saving for retirement' is a long-term goal because it spans many years and involves financial planning to accumulate sufficient funds for post-retirement life.
Option 2: 'Completing a daily sales report' is not a long-term goal, as it is a short-term task completed daily and does not involve financial planning for the future.
Option 3: 'Paying this month's utility bill' and Option 4: 'Balancing a checkbook at the end of the week' are short-term financial tasks, not long-term goals. Therefore, they do not meet the criteria of being both a long-term goal and a financial goal.
