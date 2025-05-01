Which of the following best describes the two common objectives of the transportation method in accounting?
A
Increasing sales and reducing liabilities
B
Minimizing cost and maximizing efficiency
C
Maximizing revenue and minimizing taxes
D
Maximizing profit and minimizing depreciation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the transportation method in accounting: It is a decision-making tool used to allocate resources efficiently, often focusing on cost minimization and operational efficiency.
Identify the objectives of the transportation method: The primary goals are to minimize costs associated with transportation or resource allocation and to maximize operational efficiency in the process.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the objectives of the transportation method.
Option 1 (Increasing sales and reducing liabilities): This does not directly relate to the transportation method's focus on cost and efficiency.
Option 2 (Minimizing cost and maximizing efficiency): This aligns perfectly with the transportation method's objectives, as it focuses on reducing expenses and improving resource utilization.
