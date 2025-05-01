Which of the following accurately describes a budget?
A
A financial plan that estimates future income and expenses over a specific period.
B
A statement showing the assets, liabilities, and equity of a company at a specific point in time.
C
A report that summarizes the revenues and expenses for a period to determine net income.
D
A record of all past financial transactions of a business.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a budget. A budget is a financial plan that estimates future income and expenses over a specific period. It is used to guide financial decisions and ensure resources are allocated effectively.
Step 2: Compare the definition of a budget with the other options provided. For example, a statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time refers to a balance sheet, not a budget.
Step 3: Analyze the option describing a report summarizing revenues and expenses for a period to determine net income. This refers to an income statement, which is different from a budget.
Step 4: Evaluate the option describing a record of all past financial transactions of a business. This refers to accounting records or a ledger, not a budget.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a budget is 'A financial plan that estimates future income and expenses over a specific period,' as it aligns with the definition of a budget.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian