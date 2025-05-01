Which of the following statements is true regarding financial accounting?
A
Financial accounting mainly deals with forecasting future business trends.
B
Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
C
Financial accounting is primarily concerned with internal decision-making processes.
D
Financial accounting reports are not required to follow any standardized guidelines.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is designed to provide information about a company's financial performance and position to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Clarify the difference between financial accounting and managerial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on external reporting, while managerial accounting is concerned with internal decision-making processes.
Recognize the importance of standardized guidelines: Financial accounting reports must adhere to standardized guidelines, such as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to ensure consistency and comparability.
Eliminate incorrect options: Financial accounting does not primarily deal with forecasting future business trends, nor is it unconcerned with standardized guidelines. These are characteristics of other areas, such as managerial accounting or informal reporting.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the above clarifications, the correct statement is that financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian