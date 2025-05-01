Which of the following is NOT one of the six steps in the accounting cycle?
A
Calculating depreciation expense
B
Posting to the ledger
C
Preparing a trial balance
D
Analyzing transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the accounting cycle, which consists of six key steps: analyzing transactions, journalizing transactions, posting to the ledger, preparing a trial balance, adjusting entries, and preparing financial statements.
Step 2: Review the options provided in the question and identify which one does not align with the six steps of the accounting cycle.
Step 3: Note that 'Calculating depreciation expense' is a specific task related to adjusting entries but is not considered a standalone step in the accounting cycle.
Step 4: Compare the other options ('Posting to the ledger,' 'Preparing a trial balance,' and 'Analyzing transactions') to the six steps of the accounting cycle to confirm they are part of the process.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not match the six steps of the accounting cycle, which is 'Calculating depreciation expense.'
