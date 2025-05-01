Which of the following statements is NOT true of secondary markets?
A
Secondary markets provide liquidity to investors by allowing them to buy and sell securities.
B
Stock exchanges such as the NYSE and NASDAQ are examples of secondary markets.
C
Secondary markets are where previously issued securities are traded among investors.
D
Companies receive new capital directly from investors in secondary markets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of secondary markets: Secondary markets are platforms where previously issued securities, such as stocks and bonds, are traded among investors. These markets provide liquidity, enabling investors to buy and sell securities easily.
Recognize the role of stock exchanges: Examples of secondary markets include stock exchanges like the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and NASDAQ, where securities are actively traded after their initial issuance.
Clarify the distinction between primary and secondary markets: In primary markets, companies issue new securities directly to investors to raise capital. In secondary markets, trading occurs between investors, and companies do not receive new capital from these transactions.
Analyze the given statements: Review each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definitions and roles of secondary markets. Pay special attention to the statement about companies receiving new capital directly from investors in secondary markets.
Identify the incorrect statement: Based on the analysis, conclude that the statement 'Companies receive new capital directly from investors in secondary markets' is NOT true, as companies do not receive new capital in secondary markets; they only do so in primary markets.
