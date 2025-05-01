Which of the following business scenarios best fits the definition of a small business according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)?
A retail store with 30 employees and annual revenues of $2 million.
A publicly traded technology firm with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.
A manufacturing company with 2,000 employees and annual revenues of $100 million.
A multinational corporation with 10,000 employees operating in 15 countries.
1
Understand the definition of a small business according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA generally defines a small business based on industry-specific standards, which include factors such as the number of employees and annual revenue.
Review the provided options and compare them against the SBA's criteria. For example, the SBA often considers businesses with fewer than 500 employees and annual revenues below certain thresholds (depending on the industry) as small businesses.
Analyze the first option: A retail store with 30 employees and annual revenues of $2 million. This fits within the typical SBA criteria for small businesses in the retail industry.
Evaluate the other options: A publicly traded technology firm with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, a manufacturing company with 2,000 employees and annual revenues of $100 million, and a multinational corporation with 10,000 employees operating in 15 countries. These options exceed the SBA's typical thresholds for small businesses.
Conclude that the retail store with 30 employees and annual revenues of $2 million best fits the definition of a small business according to the SBA.
