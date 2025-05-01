The most common type of business organization in the United States is the:
A
Corporation
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Partnership
1
Understand the different types of business organizations: Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Sole Proprietorship, and Partnership. Each has unique characteristics in terms of ownership, liability, and taxation.
A Corporation is a legal entity separate from its owners, offering limited liability to shareholders but subject to double taxation (corporate and dividend taxes).
A Limited Liability Company (LLC) combines the benefits of limited liability and pass-through taxation, making it a flexible option for small businesses.
A Sole Proprietorship is the simplest and most common form of business organization in the United States. It is owned and operated by one individual, with no distinction between the business and the owner. The owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations.
A Partnership involves two or more individuals who share ownership, profits, and liabilities. It is less common than sole proprietorships but still widely used for certain types of businesses.
