Which type of business organization purchases goods from manufacturers and sells them to retailers?
A
Retailer
B
Service provider
C
Wholesaler
D
Manufacturer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of business organizations: Retailers sell goods directly to consumers, service providers offer services rather than goods, manufacturers produce goods, and wholesalers act as intermediaries by purchasing goods from manufacturers and selling them to retailers.
Identify the role described in the problem: The organization purchases goods from manufacturers and sells them to retailers.
Match the description to the correct type of business organization: Wholesalers fit this role as they act as intermediaries between manufacturers and retailers.
Eliminate other options: Retailers sell directly to consumers, service providers do not deal with goods, and manufacturers produce goods rather than distribute them.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Wholesaler' based on the description provided in the problem.
