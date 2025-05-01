James owns a sporting goods store by himself and is personally liable for all the store's debts. Which type of business organization does James most likely have?
A
Limited liability company (LLC)
B
Corporation
C
Partnership
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem. A limited liability company (LLC) provides limited liability protection to its owners, meaning they are not personally liable for the company's debts. A corporation is a separate legal entity that also provides limited liability protection to its shareholders. A partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership and liability. A sole proprietorship is owned by one individual who is personally liable for all debts.
Step 2: Analyze the information provided in the problem. James owns the sporting goods store by himself, which means he is the sole owner. Additionally, he is personally liable for all the store's debts, which is a key characteristic of a sole proprietorship.
Step 3: Compare the characteristics of the business organizations to the details provided about James's store. Since James is the sole owner and personally liable for debts, the business organization aligns with the definition of a sole proprietorship.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options. LLC and corporation both provide limited liability protection, which does not match the description of James being personally liable for debts. A partnership requires multiple owners, which is not the case here.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of business organization for James's sporting goods store is a sole proprietorship, based on the characteristics and details provided.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian