Which of the following best describes the primary difference between a wage, a salary, and a commission?
A
A wage is paid based on hours worked, a salary is a fixed regular payment, and a commission is based on performance or sales.
B
A wage is only paid to managers, a salary to hourly workers, and a commission to executives.
C
A wage and a salary are both based on sales performance, while a commission is a fixed monthly payment.
D
A wage is a fixed annual payment, a salary is paid per hour, and a commission is a bonus for attendance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of wage, salary, and commission. A wage is typically paid based on the number of hours worked, a salary is a fixed regular payment (often monthly or bi-weekly), and a commission is a payment based on performance or sales.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Compare each description to the definitions of wage, salary, and commission.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by identifying inaccuracies in the descriptions. For example, a wage is not exclusively paid to managers, and a salary is not paid per hour.
Step 4: Focus on the option that aligns with the definitions. The correct description should accurately reflect the distinctions between wage, salary, and commission.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the definitions again and ensuring the selected option is consistent with the primary differences described.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian