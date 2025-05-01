Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement for Hawkin for the month of December?
A
Operating revenues and operating expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown before operating expenses.
B
Only cash receipts and cash payments are reported, with no accruals or deferrals included.
C
All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
D
Revenues and expenses are grouped by function (such as cost of goods sold, selling, and administrative expenses), and income from operations is shown.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a single-step income statement. A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Step 2: Compare the single-step income statement format with other formats. Unlike a multi-step income statement, a single-step format does not separate operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, nor does it show gross profit or income from operations.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Identify which description matches the single-step income statement format. Look for the option that emphasizes grouping all revenues together, all expenses together, and calculating net income as the difference.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the option describing cash receipts and payments refers to a cash flow statement, not an income statement. Similarly, grouping revenues and expenses by function or showing gross profit are characteristics of a multi-step income statement.
Step 5: Select the correct answer based on the analysis. The correct description of a single-step income statement is: 'All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.'
