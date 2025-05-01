A(n) _____ is a summary of what a company has earned and spent over a given period.
A
Single-step income statement
B
Statement of retained earnings
C
Statement of cash flows
D
Balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: A single-step income statement summarizes revenues and expenses to calculate net income. The statement of retained earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period. The statement of cash flows details cash inflows and outflows. The balance sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'summary of what a company has earned and spent over a given period.' This indicates a focus on revenues and expenses, which are typically covered in an income statement.
Recall that a single-step income statement is a simplified format that lists all revenues and expenses in one step to calculate net income, making it the most relevant option for summarizing earnings and expenditures.
Eliminate the other options: The statement of retained earnings focuses on changes in equity, not earnings and expenses. The statement of cash flows focuses on cash transactions, not a summary of earnings and expenses. The balance sheet provides a snapshot of financial position, not a summary of earnings and expenses.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Single-step income statement,' as it directly summarizes what a company has earned and spent over a given period.
